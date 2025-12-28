Avelo Airlines Expands Operations to North Texas Amid Controversy

MCKINNEY, Texas — Avelo Airlines has signed a five-year use-and-lease agreement with National Airport to establish operations at the facility, aiming to become the third commercial airport in North Texas. Announced earlier this month, the deal includes an optional five-year extension and outlines the airline’s use of runways, taxiways, and maintenance areas.

The agreement also specifies various fees, including a per-passenger use fee and fuel charges. This commitment to McKinney coincides with a $79 million expansion project at the airport, which will feature a new 46,000-square-foot passenger terminal, car rental services, and a 980-space parking lot. The initial plan includes four gates, with room for future expansion.

Avelo Airlines, which rebranded from Levy Airlines in 2021, is an ultra-low-cost carrier focusing on affordability. While base fares are low, the airline charges extra for seat selection and carry-ons. Avelo connects smaller airports to major travel hubs and primarily operates in the southern and eastern regions of the United States. Its Texas operations currently include flights from Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport.

Though specifics about routes from McKinney have not been disclosed, the airport stated that Avelo will announce its launch date and destinations a few months before the opening of the new terminal, set to be completed by late next year. The airline has indicated it may start with up to three daily flights using Boeing 737 aircraft.

This news comes amid protests against Avelo Airlines’ partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Local activist groups have organized demonstrations at multiple airports, including Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut, where Avelo operations are significant. Protesters criticize the airline’s involvement in deportation flights, claiming it undermines the values of the communities they serve.

Avelo holds a contract with ICE via a third party to conduct such flights, prompting backlash from immigrant rights advocates. As of last week, more than 40,200 people signed a petition urging travelers to boycott Avelo until it halts the deportation flights.

Despite these controversies, Avelo continues to emphasize its commitment to providing reliable service. Last month, the airline ranked third in on-time performance among North American carriers, boasting an 82.69% on-time arrival rate.

In addition to its operational expansion, Avelo has launched a membership program called Avelo PLUS, offering travelers discounts and exclusive perks. The airline aims to enhance customer satisfaction while maintaining low fares.