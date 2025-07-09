Business
Avelo Airlines Extends Concord Schedule for Holiday Travel
CONCORD, N.C. — Avelo Airlines announced today it will extend its flight schedule from Concord-Padgett Regional Airport through mid-February 2026. The announcement comes just in time for winter holiday planning, as customers can now book flights to four popular destinations until February 10, 2026.
One-way fares start at $39, making it an affordable option for holiday travelers. Reservations can be made on the Avelo Airlines website. Trevor Yealy, Avelo’s Head of Commercial, emphasized the importance of early planning, stating, “It’s time to start planning winter and holiday travel, and we are excited to extend Avelo’s full flight schedule through mid-February 2026.”
According to Yealy, the airline’s low fares and reliability underscore the opportunity for travelers to book their holiday vacations and weekend getaways. “Avelo offers somewhere for everyone from outdoor adventure destinations to cultural hotspots,” he added.
Avelo Airlines aims to provide convenient travel options as the holiday season approaches, making trip planning easier for customers.
