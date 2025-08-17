Avelo Airlines Launches New Nonstop Flights from Concord Airport

CONCORD, N.C. — Avelo Airlines announced three new nonstop flights from Concord-Padgett Regional Airport on Thursday, August 14. The routes will connect Concord to San Juan, Puerto Rico; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Albany, New York. The flights are set to begin in October 2025.

The service to San Juan will commence on October 11, with flights available every Wednesday and Saturday. One-way fares start at $85. The flights to West Palm Beach and Albany will begin on October 23, operating on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with one-way fares starting as low as $57.

“It’s exciting to see our partnership with Avelo continue to grow,” said Concord Mayor Bill Dusch. He expressed optimism about the new routes, highlighting increased travel options for residents and visitors. Avelo is touted as the only airline offering nonstop service to these destinations from the USA.

The airline will utilize Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft for these routes. Avelo Airlines currently offers a total of eight nonstop destinations from Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, which also includes locations like Manchester, New Hampshire; Boston, Massachusetts; New Haven, Connecticut; and Lakeland, Florida.

Travelers can check online for more details and to book flights. This expansion marks a significant enhancement in local travel options, providing convenient and affordable air travel opportunities.