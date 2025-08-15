Avelo Airlines Launches Wilmington’s First International Flight to Punta Cana

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Avelo Airlines has announced two new one-way routes from Wilmington International Airport (ILM), including the airport’s first international service. Starting December 24, travelers can fly directly to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and also to West Palm Beach, Florida.

“We continue to inspire travel by growing our service in Wilmington with these two new routes,” said Andrew Levy, founder and CEO of Avelo Airlines. “As the only airline offering nonstop service to these destinations from ILM, we provide our customers more choices.”

The new flights to Punta Cana are set to run on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with one-way fares starting at $129. Meanwhile, flights to West Palm Beach will begin on November 20 and operate on Thursdays and Saturdays, with fares starting at just $57.

Airport Director Jeff Bourk expressed excitement over the new international service. “For the past three and a half years, I’ve regularly been asked why Wilmington International Airport doesn’t have international flights. Now, for the first time, the general public will see and experience international travel from ILM,” he said.

Bourk mentioned that upgrades had to be made to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, including improvements to existing infrastructure to prepare for these international flights. He advised passengers to park at the international terminal shuttle lot, which is half a mile from the main terminal, and costs $7 per day.

The success of these new routes is crucial for expanding international services at ILM. Bourk urged the community to support the new flights, stating, “This service is critical for determining if we can have more international options in Wilmington.”

Avelo Airlines has been operational since 2022 and has already carried 225,000 passengers from ILM, generating approximately $1.1 billion for the local economy and creating over 6,000 jobs.