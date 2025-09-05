Aventura Woman Run Over After Refusing Foot Fetish Request

AVENTURA, Fla. — A woman says she was run over by a man who became aggressive when she refused his request to smell her feet. The strange incident occurred Sunday afternoon at the Serena Hotel on 2820 NE 214th St., according to authorities.

Elmoncy Sercle, 28, allegedly met the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, through a dating app. The woman had planned to sell him a pair of used sneakers but claims Sercle was more interested in her feet. “When I got there, he just wanted to sniff my feet and I didn’t feel comfortable with that,” she told Local 10 News.

After declining the request, Sercle reportedly left the hotel room without the sneakers. Concerned he might have taken something, the woman chased him to the parking lot. As she confronted him, Sercle executed a three-point turn and hit her with his vehicle.

“By the grace of God, I’m still standing today,” she said. The woman described the event as not only frightening but also “extremely bizarre.” She noted she has met individuals with foot fetishes before, but nothing like this had ever happened.

Police arrested Sercle on Thursday and charged him with aggravated battery after he attempted to book another room at the same hotel. Authorities reported that he has a history of similar incidents. At his arraignment, Sercle pleaded not guilty.

Local 10 News is currently seeking surveillance footage related to the incident.