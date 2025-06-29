Aventure Aviation Acquires 12 Boeing 737s for Major Expansion

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Aventure Aviation announced on June 24, 2025, that it has secured 12 former Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900 NG aircraft for teardown at its Arizona base. This acquisition marks the largest in the company’s 24-year history.

“This is a major milestone for Aventure…it’s by far the largest amount of aircraft we have purchased at one time,” said Talha Faruqi, President of Aventure. He noted that each aircraft was owned and operated solely by Alaska Airlines throughout its life cycle, providing a well-documented service record that enhances both traceability and component reliability.

The 12 aircraft are listed as MSNs 30013, 30014, 30015, 30016, 30017, 30018, 30019, 30021, 30856, 30857, 33679, and 33680. All were part of a fleet delivered new to Alaska Airlines in the early 2000s. Alaska Airlines served as the launch customer, accepting delivery of the world’s first Next Generation Boeing 737-900 in 2001.

Andrew Crombie, Director of Asset Management at Aventure, stated, “These twelve 737s come at a pivotal moment, as we are set to complete the construction of our new facility in Peachtree City.” He added, “This will provide us with five times our current warehouse space and further enhance our ability to manage and support this significant expansion to our 737NG inventory.”