Avery Johnson Shines as Kansas State Faces Iowa State in Season Opener

Dublin, Ireland – Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is set to take the field on Saturday, August 23, as the Wildcats face the Iowa State Cyclones in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. This matchup marks the start of the 2025 college football season, and both teams are ranked, making it a highly anticipated game for fans.

Johnson, touted as a dynamic dual-threat quarterback, is known for his explosive playmaking abilities. Emerging as Kansas State’s full-time starter in 2024, he made a significant impact by setting a school record with 25 passing touchdowns and rushing for 605 yards. His athleticism allows him to extend plays, either by throwing the ball or running it himself, creating opportunities for big gains.

“Avery has the ability to take control of games with his dual-threat capabilities,” said a Kansas State coach. “His instincts and awareness under pressure give us confidence in high-stakes situations.”

Despite his talent, Johnson faces challenges. His decision-making can be aggressive, leading to turnovers and interceptions. Critics point to his lean frame and questions about durability, especially as he attends to tough competition in the upcoming season. Additionally, his accuracy has room for improvement, as inconsistencies in his mechanics have led to an average completion percentage.

In the upcoming game, Johnson is expected to lead an offense that includes talented running back Dylan Edwards. The Wildcats’ new offensive line will face an experienced Iowa State defense led by quarterback Rocco Becht. Becht, while solid in his performance last year, must navigate a revamped receiver corps after the loss of two key players to the NFL.

<p“Iowa State is bringing back a strong squad,” noted an analyst. “It’ll be interesting to see how well Kansas State's offensive line can protect Johnson against their defense.”

The matchup holds significance not only for the teams’ immediate season but could also have implications for the Big 12 Championship. The Wildcats aim to secure a victory, bolstered by their strong quarterback play, which could be decisive in a closely contested game. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. local time.