Avoid These Common Mistakes at Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Epic Universe has finally opened its gates, showcasing incredible rides and immersive worlds. While many guests are excited, some are making mistakes that hinder their experience. As a journalist with years of theme park coverage, I want to help you avoid the pitfalls I’ve seen firsthand.

For starters, new visitors often misjudge the refillable mug system. Unlike Disney, Universal’s system offers unlimited refills all day inside the parks—not just at hotels. After seeing one dad spend $20 on bottled soda, I wished I could share my mug with him. Save money and enjoy delicious options like Nutella-banana crepes or grilled salmon with lemon-dill at various quick-service locations.

Guests might think they can return to attractions later when lines are shorter. However, rides like the Ministry of Magic close lines early, leaving latecomers disappointed. I watched one couple hurriedly approach the ride at dusk, only to find it shut down.

Weather is a crucial factor in Florida, particularly during rainy seasons. Epic Universe lacks ample covered areas, forcing guests to huddle under scant awnings. If you’re only planning to ride without considering the weather, be prepared for soaked clothes and long waits in uncomfortable conditions.

Many guests forget to grab a park map and quickly get lost in the sprawling layout. Knowing that certain areas can only be accessed from centrally located portals is essential to avoid confusion and ensure a smooth experience.

For families with young children, height requirements can be disheartening. Always check these specifications before hyping up kids about various rides. Additionally, shows fill seats quickly, so planning is key. Arrive 10-15 minutes early to secure your spots, especially for popular shows like “The Untrainable Dragon.”

You might be tempted by interactive toys, but they can quickly become overcrowded. By midday, most touchpoints in Nintendo World are swamped with children, leading to disappointing experiences and wasted money. Think about whether these attractions are worth your time.

Epic Universe is magnificent but can feel overwhelming if you aren’t prepared. Avoiding common mistakes will make your visit more enjoyable. Plan for the weather, manage your time wisely, and don’t depend on luck. If you follow these pieces of advice, your trip will truly be as epic as the park’s name suggests.