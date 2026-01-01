Avril Lavigne Launches ‘Complicated’ Pinot Noir

Napa Valley, California

Avril Lavigne has released her first wine, a limited-edition Pinot Noir named ‘Complicated,’ in collaboration with Banshee Wines. The new wine, which showcases bright cherry and raspberry notes, reflects Lavigne’s signature style of confidence and craft.

This release comes after Lavigne completed her successful North American Greatest Hits Tour. Priced at $30, ‘Complicated’ is available through the Banshee website and at their tasting room while supplies last.

The collaboration marks a continuation of Lavigne’s creative journey, as she celebrates her 2002 hit song “Complicated” through this new venture. Lavigne’s partnership with Banshee Wines began in 2024 and emphasizes a blend of music and wine, enticing fans to enjoy the experience together.

A unique offering includes 50 limited Sip and Spin kits that pair the Pinot Noir with a record player and Lavigne’s iconic album ‘Let Go‘ on vinyl.

Banshee Wines is also donating $10,000 to She Is The Music, an organization supporting songwriting camps for women in the music industry.

This initiative reflects Lavigne’s impact on the music world and her continued support for female artists.