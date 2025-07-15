Axiom Mission 4 Crew Returns to Earth After Successful ISS Mission

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, July 14, 2025 — The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying the Axiom Mission 4 crew, successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 7:15 a.m. EDT today. This marked the conclusion of the fourth private astronaut mission to the orbiting laboratory, known as Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4).

The Dragon spacecraft, named Grace, is now on a trajectory to return to Earth, with a targeted splashdown off the California coast on Tuesday, July 15, at 5:30 a.m. EDT. The crew aboard includes Commander Peggy Whitson, pilot Shubhanshu “Shux” Shukla, and mission specialists Sławosz “Suave” Uznański-Wiśniewski and Tibor Kapu.

This successful undocking comes after 2.5 weeks aboard the ISS where the Ax-4 crew participated in over 60 experiments. Whitson, a former NASA astronaut, thanked the ISS crew over the communication system during undocking, stating, “Space Station, Grace, wants to thank you very much for your support. You guys are amazing.”

The Ax-4 mission aimed to advance scientific research in microgravity and serve as a platform for international collaboration, involving contributions from 31 countries.

The spacecraft’s return includes over 580 pounds of cargo, featuring NASA hardware and scientific data. This mission, notable for its diverse international crew, has allowed Shukla, Uznański-Wiśniewski, and Kapu to become the first astronauts from their respective countries—India, Poland, and Hungary—to travel to the ISS.

After undocking, the Dragon will perform controlled burns to lower its orbit before re-entering Earth’s atmosphere. SpaceX plans to recover the crew in the Pacific Ocean, implementing a new recovery approach designed to minimize risks from falling debris.

This mission emphasizes Axiom Space’s ongoing efforts to provide commercial access to space, as they continue to build on previous missions, enhancing our understanding of science in space.