Axl Rose Reflects on Pride for ‘Don’t Cry’ Over ‘November Rain’

Los Angeles, CA – Axl Rose, the iconic lead singer of Guns N' Roses, recently shared insights about his creative journey and connections to the band’s music. In an interview, he expressed a deeper emotional attachment to the song ‘Don't Cry‘ over the band’s widely acclaimed ‘November Rain.’

Rose acknowledged the continuation of the band’s hard rock identity, especially highlighted in their debut album, ‘Appetite for Destruction.’ However, he emphasized that the band’s sound evolved beyond that, particularly in the ‘Use Your Illusion‘ albums. These records featured a diverse range of musical styles, demonstrating their versatility and depth.

‘November Rain’ is famous, in part, due to its grand music video and sweeping orchestration. Despite its popularity, Rose admitted he feels a stronger personal connection to ‘Don’t Cry.’ He stated, ‘It’s like, personally I’m more proud of that than anything I’ve done as far as work-wise.’ While he appreciates ‘November Rain,’ Rose mentioned he did not have as much involvement in its creation.

The contrasting styles in their music often reflected creative tensions within the band. Even while ‘Don’t Cry’ resonates with Rose, others in the band held different opinions regarding its representation of their collective sound. Still, its release affirmed that Guns N’ Roses could produce more than just aggressive rock.

As the conversation shifted back to his proudest work, Rose concluded, ‘In ‘Don’t Cry,’ I was fully invested, and it felt more part of me.’ This reveals a glimpse into the renowned frontman’s creative spirit and the band’s complex dynamics.