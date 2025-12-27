Ayesha Curry Impresses with Game-Day Look as Family Supports Steph

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — Ayesha Curry showcased her stylish game-day look ahead of the Golden State Warriors‘ Christmas Day matchup against the Sacramento Kings. The 36-year-old entrepreneur and wife of NBA superstar Stephen Curry shared a selfie wearing a striking Warriors jacket, capturing attention on social media.

With the couple’s busy lives, Ayesha often balances her ventures, including her Sweet July skincare brand, with raising their four children: Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, Canon, 7, and baby Cai, 1. Despite her hectic schedule, she finds moments to connect with her family, posting sweet glimpses of their lives.

The Currys, who have been together since meeting as teenagers in North Carolina, recently focused on their nonprofit organization, Eat. Learn. Play. This month, they organized “Christmas with the Currys,” providing free holiday-themed book fairs for 47 elementary schools in the Oakland Unified School District.

“For us, Eat. Learn. Play represents the three pillars that can establish a healthy and happy childhood for kids,” Stephen Curry said during an interview on “Good Morning America.” Since its launch, their organization has distributed more than 1 million books to students.

As the Warriors gear up for their game, fans are left wondering if Ayesha and the kids will be cheering for Stephen from the stands. The love story of Stephen and Ayesha continues to inspire, as they find ways to support each other both on and off the court.