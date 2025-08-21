Entertainment
Ayesha Curry Reflects on Life Changes After Marrying NBA Star Steph Curry
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Ayesha Curry, mother of four and wife of NBA star Steph Curry, shared her unexpected journey from aspiring actress to full-time mom on a podcast episode released Wednesday, Aug. 20.
The 36-year-old Curry recounted her childhood ambitions and how her life took a different turn after marrying Steph in 2011. “I didn’t want kids. I didn’t wanna get married. I thought I was gonna be a career girl and that’s it,” Ayesha said. “I had my eyes set on my goals.”
Before meeting Steph, Ayesha pursued acting in Los Angeles after graduating high school early. However, her plans changed when she fell in love and tied the knot at 22. When asked how she knew she was ready for marriage, Ayesha admitted, “I didn’t. I just knew that I loved him.”
Less than a year into their marriage, they welcomed their daughter, Riley, now 13. Ayesha recalled her surprise at getting pregnant so soon. “My OB said expect it to take up to a year. I was thinking we were gonna be bar hopping,” she said. “Nope. You’re pregnant and you’re gonna be very, very sick.”
Despite being taken off course, Ayesha expressed gratitude for her family and said, “I wouldn’t change a thing.” She reflected on how quickly life changes can happen. “After we got married, we found out we were pregnant so quickly I didn’t even have time to think about what I wanted anymore,” she noted.
As her children grew, Ayesha began to realize she wanted to pursue her own goals again. “After my daughter turned 1, I remember there being a shift,” Ayesha said. “I love being a mom, but I love doing other things too.” The couple also has a daughter, Ryan, 10, and sons, Canon, 7, and Caius, 1.
Ayesha reminisced about her husband’s early career aspirations, recalling, “He said he wanted to be a high school basketball coach. I thought I was gonna be like the girl out there getting it.”
The podcast episode also includes a shocking story from when Ayesha was breastfeeding Riley. “I remember, after my first was born, she was whiny. I went to nurse her in the backseat of a car, and a woman opened the door and said, ‘I just wanted to see the baby!’” Ayesha recounted.
The unexpected encounter left Ayesha feeling traumatized and emotional. “I was just bawling my eyes out,” she shared. “Is this what it’s gonna be like? Wow.”
Currently, Ayesha is focused on her business, Sweet July, while Steph remains supportive in her endeavors. “I feel like business talk is foreplay for us,” Ayesha admitted, highlighting their strong partnership.
