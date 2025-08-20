Entertainment
Ayesha Curry Shares Joyful Family Moments on Instagram
OAKLAND, California – Ayesha Curry delighted fans by sharing heartwarming moments on Instagram that showcase her son Cai following in his father, Stephen Curry‘s, basketball footsteps. In a recent post, Ayesha shared photos and videos of the young boy excitedly attempting to dunk a ball.
Cai’s enthusiasm caught the eye of many on social media, as Ayesha added a simple caption with a heart emoji. The post, which went viral, gives fans a peek into the Curry family life during the NBA offseason, as Stephen is currently engaged with young athletes at Curry Camp.
The couple has always emphasized the significance of family. Celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary on July 30, Ayesha expressed her love for Stephen in a touching message on Instagram. She wrote, “Screaming I LOVE YOU to my baby @stephencurry30… 14 years of marriage and 17 years together. Through everything, it’s you, my baby. My forever everything.”
Stephen and Ayesha married on July 30, 2011, and they have four children: Riley, Ryan, Canon, and Cai. They prioritize spending time with their kids, particularly during the NBA offseason, demonstrating their strong family values.
Recent Posts
- Ben Griffin’s Unusual Creatine Incident Shakes BMW Championship Start
- Palantir Shares Plunge Amid Valuation Concerns and Market Rotation
- New York Times Strands Puzzle Challenges Players with Currency Theme
- Trump Claims He Ended Six Wars Amid Peace Talks
- Kansas State Faces Iowa State in Dublin College Football Showdown
- Red Sox Fall to Orioles 4-3 in Extra Innings at Fenway Park
- Keeneland Reschedules Fall Meet Ticket Sales Due to Technical Issues
- Trump Praises Engagement of Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity on Morning Show
- Oasis Reunion Tour Leaves Noel Gallagher Speechless
- Angela Bassett Celebrates 67th Birthday with Family and Dance
- Phreesia Earns Spots on Capterra Shortlist for 2025
- Rain Chances Increase as North Texas Faces Record Heat
- Gavin Adcock’s Reckless Driving Charges Dismissed in Court
- Madonna Celebrates 67th Birthday at Palio Horse Race in Siena
- Aaron Glenn Focuses on Jets Amid Outside Noise in First Training Camp
- Jamie Lee Curtis Goes Viral with Bold Freakier Friday Promotion
- Family of Four Found Dead in Madbury, Investigation Underway
- Filmmaking Excitement Unfolds in Providence Amid Local Sightings
- Fire Rescues Miami Resident and Kittens from Apartment Blaze
- Miami-Dade Schools and Adidas Forge Historic $13.5 Million Deal