Ayesha Curry Shares Joyful Family Moments on Instagram

OAKLAND, California – Ayesha Curry delighted fans by sharing heartwarming moments on Instagram that showcase her son Cai following in his father, Stephen Curry‘s, basketball footsteps. In a recent post, Ayesha shared photos and videos of the young boy excitedly attempting to dunk a ball.

Cai’s enthusiasm caught the eye of many on social media, as Ayesha added a simple caption with a heart emoji. The post, which went viral, gives fans a peek into the Curry family life during the NBA offseason, as Stephen is currently engaged with young athletes at Curry Camp.

The couple has always emphasized the significance of family. Celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary on July 30, Ayesha expressed her love for Stephen in a touching message on Instagram. She wrote, “Screaming I LOVE YOU to my baby @stephencurry30… 14 years of marriage and 17 years together. Through everything, it’s you, my baby. My forever everything.”

Stephen and Ayesha married on July 30, 2011, and they have four children: Riley, Ryan, Canon, and Cai. They prioritize spending time with their kids, particularly during the NBA offseason, demonstrating their strong family values.