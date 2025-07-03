Sports
Ayton’s Buyout Opens New Opportunities in NBA
PORTLAND, Ore. – NBA center Deandre Ayton is set to become a free agent after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to sources.
Ayton, who will turn 27 next month, had $35.6 million remaining on a multi-year contract that was due to expire next summer. The former No. 1 overall draft pick expressed a desire to play for a winning team, prompting him to seek a buyout with the Blazers.
The move allows Ayton to sign with any team, including those now facing salary cap restrictions. Normally, players earning over $14.1 million become constrained by signing limitations, but this waiver opens the door for wider opportunities.
Ayton joined the Blazers as part of a three-team trade that sent him from the Phoenix Suns last September. During his single season with Portland, he averaged 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, shooting 56.6% from the field.
In his seven-season career, Ayton has maintained impressive double-double averages, being the first player since Dwight Howard to achieve at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in each of his initial seven NBA seasons. He has also been an essential part of the Suns’ success, helping them reach the NBA Finals in 2021.
Despite demonstrating promising statistics, Ayton’s consistency and appearance numbers have become a concern—he appeared in only 40 games this past season, marking the lowest of his career. This follows a trend where he has played just 95 out of 164 possible games in the last two seasons.
Recent Posts
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash
- Thomas Müller Reflects on Manchester United Move, Says It’s Too Late
- Mets Eye Potential Trade for Pirates Star Mitch Keller
- Djokovic Shows Dominance in Wimbledon Match Against Kecmanovic
- Real Madrid Faces Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown
- Injury Plagues Bayern’s Musiala in Club World Cup Match Against PSG
- Injury Crisis Hits Bayern Munich in PSG Showdown
- Rep. Mark Green Resigns from Congress on July 4
- Fourth of July Forecast: Clouds and Showers Expected in North Texas
- Bayern Munich Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Showdown
- Dortmund to Challenge Real Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals
- Florida Reports Third Measles Case Amid National Outbreak
- 70-Year-Old Man Dies in Fireworks Incident on July 4 in Wareham
- Madden NFL 26 Set for Launch with Enhanced Features
- Sacha Boey and Tim Weah Among Olympique Marseille’s Transfer Targets