Ayton’s Buyout Opens New Opportunities in NBA

PORTLAND, Ore. – NBA center Deandre Ayton is set to become a free agent after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to sources.

Ayton, who will turn 27 next month, had $35.6 million remaining on a multi-year contract that was due to expire next summer. The former No. 1 overall draft pick expressed a desire to play for a winning team, prompting him to seek a buyout with the Blazers.

The move allows Ayton to sign with any team, including those now facing salary cap restrictions. Normally, players earning over $14.1 million become constrained by signing limitations, but this waiver opens the door for wider opportunities.

Ayton joined the Blazers as part of a three-team trade that sent him from the Phoenix Suns last September. During his single season with Portland, he averaged 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, shooting 56.6% from the field.

In his seven-season career, Ayton has maintained impressive double-double averages, being the first player since Dwight Howard to achieve at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in each of his initial seven NBA seasons. He has also been an essential part of the Suns’ success, helping them reach the NBA Finals in 2021.

Despite demonstrating promising statistics, Ayton’s consistency and appearance numbers have become a concern—he appeared in only 40 games this past season, marking the lowest of his career. This follows a trend where he has played just 95 out of 164 possible games in the last two seasons.