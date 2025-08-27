Azarenka and Pavlyuchenkova Face Off in US Open Showdown

NEW YORK, NY – Victoria Azarenka and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will meet in the second round of the US Open 2025 on Wednesday at 11:00 AM ET. The match comes after both players advanced from their first-round contests over the weekend.

According to Dimers‘ advanced tennis model, Pavlyuchenkova is favored to win with a 56% probability compared to Azarenka’s 44%. ‘We have simulated the outcome of Wednesday’s Azarenka-Pavlyuchenkova match 10,000 times,’ said Dimers data analyst Greg Butyn. ‘With the latest updates, we estimate these odds based on numerous variables.’

Pavlyuchenkova is also projected to have a 54% chance of winning the first set. The betting odds for the match show Pavlyuchenkova at -160 on the moneyline, while Azarenka is at +134. The total games for the match are set at 22.5, with the under on games favored.

Azarenka, a seasoned veteran at 36 years old, has struggled at Grand Slam events this season, with a first-round exit at the Australian Open and a second-round loss at Roland Garros. However, she secured a win in her first match against Hina Inoue.

Pavlyuchenkova has had a more favorable year, reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon in July and winning her opening match at the US Open against Dayana Yastremska.

The stakes are high as both players aim to advance further in this prestigious tournament.