Entertainment
Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sexual Harassment
Crown Point, IN, USA — On July 14, 2025, rapper Azealia Banks accused UFC star Conor McGregor of sexual harassment after she shared explicit images and threatening messages allegedly sent by him on social media. The screenshots included McGregor’s unsolicited nude photos and a chilling warning telling Banks not to ‘be a rat.’
In her posts on X, Banks described McGregor’s actions as an attempt to intimidate her into silence. She posted an image of what she claimed was McGregor’s genitalia attached to a dumbbell and mocked his political ambitions. ‘Aren’t you trying to be the president of Ireland?’ she wrote, adding, ‘Use some fucking sunscreen, damn.’
Banks noted that their communication, which dates back to 2016, had featured explicit messaging, but emphasized this encounter was unsolicited. She has been vocal on social media about her frustrations, stating, ‘How you gonna send a b**** a crooked d*** pic then threaten her not to tell? Do you know who the f*** I am? This is HARAM.’
Despite Banks’ serious allegations, McGregor did not directly address the claims. His only public response was a lighthearted birthday message on X, which many interpreted as a deflection. His fiancée, Dee Devlin, shared supportive family photos for his birthday, seemingly standing by him.
This incident comes at a time when McGregor is facing multiple legal issues, including an appeal related to a civil ruling regarding a sexual assault case from earlier this year. Many social media users quickly condemned McGregor’s alleged behavior, drawing attention to UK laws regarding the sharing of private sexual content without consent.
The exchange has sparked public interest, with some supporters rallying behind Banks for exposing what they perceive as a misuse of power, while others question the context of their past communications. Banks’ assertive stance has contributed to an ongoing online discussion about consent and accountability, particularly involving high-profile individuals.
As the situation develops, both Banks and McGregor are likely to remain in the spotlight, making this a significant chapter in their public narratives.
