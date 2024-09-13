Azerbaijan and Qatar Strengthen Diplomatic Ties

Azerbaijan‘s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has welcomed Qatar‘s newly appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mohammad Hamad Saad Al-Hajri, in a recent meeting, as reported by Azernews.

During the meeting, Minister Bayramov conveyed his congratulations to Ambassador Al-Hajri regarding his appointment, expressing best wishes for his success in future diplomatic endeavors.

The discussions focused on the bilateral and multilateral collaborations between Azerbaijan and Qatar, exploring current and future plans, as well as the regional situation.

Both parties acknowledged the positive dynamics in their joint efforts across various domains such as political relations, economic trade, education, and humanitarian activities. It was noted with satisfaction that the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar will be celebrated shortly.

Emphasis was placed on expanding their cooperative ventures through mechanisms like political consultations and leveraged opportunities by the Joint Economic, Trade, and Technical Commission between the governments of both nations.

Additionally, the strong mutual involvement in regional and international organizations, particularly around Azerbaijan’s presidency of the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), was commended as a basis for further collaboration.

The dialogue also encompassed topics such as the full restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial sovereignty, post-conflict reconstruction, and the normalization process with Armenia.

Ambassador Al-Hajri expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and assured active efforts in enhancing the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar throughout his tenure.

The gathering concluded with an exchange of views on various topics of mutual interest, further solidifying the friendly relations between the two nations.