Politics
Azerbaijan Set to Lead OIC in 2026 Amid Global Tensions
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21, 2025 – Azerbaijan will assume the chairmanship of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2026, announced Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during the 51st session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul, Türkiye.
In his address, Bayramov highlighted significant political, economic, humanitarian, environmental, and security challenges facing the OIC region, pointing to increasing geopolitical tensions as a pressing concern. He underscored the necessity for collective action to address these issues.
The minister congratulated Türkiye on its upcoming OIC chairmanship, expressing Azerbaijan’s commitment to support its efforts in this role. “We view our future chairmanship as a historical opportunity to strengthen cooperation and progress within the Islamic community,” Bayramov stated.
He emphasized that Azerbaijan is prepared to take on this responsibility, marking a pivotal moment for promoting cohesion among member states. As the OIC faces multifaceted challenges, the focus will be on fostering unity among Islamic nations.
Bayramov’s comments come at a time when regional tensions are high, making the OIC’s role in fostering dialogue and understanding more crucial than ever.
