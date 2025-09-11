Aziz Ansari’s ‘Good Fortune’ Premieres at TIFF Amid Hollywood Challenges

TORONTO — Comedian Aziz Ansari introduced his feature directorial debut, ‘Good Fortune,’ during its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday night. The film faces a challenging landscape in Hollywood, where original theatrical comedies are increasingly rare.

Ansari recounted a significant moment during production when star Keanu Reeves suffered a kneecap injury. He was concerned about how that would impact the filming and the performance. ‘I found out he broke his kneecap and I didn’t know what was going to happen,’ Ansari shared with the audience at Roy Thomson Hall. ‘But you know what Keanu said? Nothing. He just kept showing up to work and never complained, not once.’

‘Good Fortune’ follows Gabriel, played by Reeves, a low-level angel who attempts to stop reckless texting and driving. Meanwhile, Arj, portrayed by Ansari, struggles to survive in Los Angeles, juggling jobs at a hardware store and as a food delivery driver. Gabriel decides to swap Arj’s life with that of wealthy tech investor Jeff, showcasing the stark contrast between their lifestyles.

The film does not shy away from commentary on socio-economic issues. ‘Despite its humor, ‘Good Fortune’ dives into deep themes like income inequality and the gig economy that affect many people today,’ Ansari noted. The film features an ensemble cast, including Seth Rogen and Sandra Oh, adding depth and warmth to the narrative.

In an interview, Ansari reflected on the challenges he faced in bringing the film to life, particularly after his previous project ‘Being Mortal’ was halted due to misconduct allegations involving its star, Bill Murray. ‘I didn’t feel like I would never get to make a movie again,’ Ansari said. ‘The demand for movies that tap into our collective experience is strong, and ‘Good Fortune’ fulfills that.’ The film is set to release in theaters on October 17.