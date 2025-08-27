Bachelorette Alum Emily Maynard’s Daughter Ricki Announces Pregnancy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Emily Maynard Johnson, a former contestant on “The Bachelorette,” is set to become a grandmother as her daughter, Ricki Hendrick, announced she is expecting her first child. Ricki, who is 20 years old and the daughter of the late NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick, shared her exciting news on Instagram on August 26.

Ricki posted a screenshot of her phone’s lock screen featuring her ultrasound photo. In her post, she humorously quoted Huda Mustafa from the “Love Island USA” reunion, writing, ‘Netflix told me I’m not allowed to talk about it.’ Her announcement hinted at the sex of her baby, revealing she is expecting a girl.

Alongside her ultrasound photo, Ricki shared a clip showing her baby moving, saying, ‘My heart is so full, yet my stomach is so empty because she hates all food. I’m convinced.’

Emily Maynard Johnson has not publicly commented on her daughter’s pregnancy yet. However, she often shares heartfelt tributes about Ricki on social media. In June, to celebrate Ricki’s 19th birthday, Emily posted a touching message, saying, ‘My beautiful girl. I’ll always and forever have your back. I love you and am so proud of the person you are.’

Emily, who is now 39, has five more children with her husband Tyler Johnson. Their children include Jennings, 10, Gibson, 8, Gatlin, 7, Nola Belle, 4, and Jones, nearly 3. She welcomed Ricki when she was just 19, shortly after Ricky Hendrick tragically died in a plane crash.

As the family prepares for this new chapter, Ricki’s announcement marks a joyful occasion amid her mother’s busy household, which Emily describes as ‘crazy’ yet ‘a lot of fun.’