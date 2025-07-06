Backlash for Houston Board Member After Flood Comments

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Sade Perkins, a former member of the Houston Food Insecurity Board, sparked outrage Sunday after posting a TikTok video referring to a girls’ camp hit by severe flooding as a “white girls camp.” The video, which quickly gained traction on social media, comes in the wake of a devastating flash flood that resulted in many campers going missing.

In her 2.5-minute video, shared on her private account, Perkins criticized Camp Mystic, claiming it was exclusive to white girls. “I know I’m going to get cancelled for this, but Camp Mystic is a white-only girls’ Christian camp. They don’t even have a token Asian. They don’t have a token Black person,” she said. Her comments have drawn significant backlash and condemnation online.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire responded to the remarks, labeling them as “deeply inappropriate,” especially as families mourn losses and search for missing persons. “The individual who made these statements is not a City of Houston employee,” he clarified, confirming that Perkins’ term expired in January 2025 and there are no plans to reappoint her.

As the search continues for missing campers, Kerr County officials reported that 11 remain unaccounted for from over 20 reported missing since Friday. Floodwaters from the Guadalupe River surged dramatically, engulfing the camp and complicating rescue efforts.

Camp Mystic, established in 1926, has a reputation that attracts families to place their children on waitlists years in advance. Before the flood, social media showcased happy campers involved in activities such as fishing and horseback riding.

Emergency officials are actively working to locate missing girls. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick assured parents that rescue operations would continue tirelessly: “We will do everything humanly possible,” he said.

Officials have confirmed that around 500 personnel are deployed for search and rescue operations. The Texas Game Wardens reported they have reached the site and are evacuating accounted-for campers to safety.

Social media posts from families of the missing, including the names of young girls like Reese Manchaca and Greta Toranzo, highlight the emotional toll of the flooding. The ongoing efforts to locate them remain a top priority for authorities.