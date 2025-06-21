Backlash over Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s portrayal in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series

NEW YORK, NY – Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Netflix series, American Love Story, faced immediate criticism after revealing initial images of Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

This week, fans expressed outrage over the portrayal of Bessette-Kennedy, the late wife of John F. Kennedy Jr., especially concerning her costume and styling. Commenters dubbed the look a ‘fashion murder’, pointing out the inaccuracies, such as the wrong hair color and the choice of handbag.

Murphy acknowledged the criticism in an interview with the fashion newsletter Line Sheet, calling the images a ‘work in progress’. He noted that he was surprised by the intensity of the reactions, stating, “I had no idea that people cared as much as they do, but I guess that’s a good thing.” The series plans to consult a team of twenty experts on Bessette-Kennedy’s style as they refine her wardrobe for the show.

Bessette-Kennedy is known for her minimalist and chic fashion sense, which has gained renewed attention on social media and in fashion circles. Many experts, including fashion writer Liana Satenstein, suggest that the series struggles between accuracy and the camp element typical of Murphy’s productions.

In the 26 years since her death, Bessette-Kennedy’s style has evolved into a symbol of ‘quiet luxury’. Admired for her impeccable style, she became a fashion icon in the 1990s, often photographed in outfits by Calvin Klein, Prada, and Comme des Garçons.

As production continues for American Love Story, set to premiere on Valentine’s Day 2026, the team takes the feedback seriously. Murphy mentioned a commitment to detail, stating they are recreating Bessette-Kennedy’s iconic wedding dress and sourcing the original brands she wore.

The design backlash highlights the enduring fascination and reverence for Bessette-Kennedy’s legacy, reflecting not just her fashion sense but also the cultural impact she remains relevant for nearly three decades after her passing.