Backstage Drama Unfolds as Dancing with the Stars Returns

Los Angeles, CA – The new season of “Dancing with the Stars” premieres tonight on ABC, but behind the glitz, tensions are stirring among contestants and professionals alike.

Reports suggest that some celebrity competitors, including Corey Feldman and Alix Earle, are causing stress among their dance partners. Insiders claim many professionals feel their stars are not putting in enough effort this season.

“This season is a s**t show,” an insider told the Daily Mail. “They chose a few stars – and I use that term loosely – who just don’t want to put in the work. Some just don’t seem as committed as others have in the past.”

Feldman has been particularly scrutinized after his pro partner Jenna Johnson revealed on Instagram that he was missing from rehearsals for several days. “Where are your TikToks with Corey? What’s happening?” one fan inquired. Johnson expressed concern, noting it was odd for Feldman to be absent, especially so soon after the cast announcement on September 3.

Insiders suggest Feldman’s distractions might stem from his reactions to Charlie Sheen’s recent memoir. This has reportedly unsettled him due to past allegations involving Sheen and fellow actor Corey Haim. “The only drama that Corey is feeling right now is dealing with all the Charlie Sheen news,” one source commented.

Not all contestants are having major issues, however. Alix Earle, a popular social media influencer with 12 million followers, is among those who seem more committed to the competition. She and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy are preparing intensively for their performances along with other contestants like Jordan Chiles and Hilaria Baldwin.

The show has faced challenges even before its premiere, with last-minute changes to the cast. Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of NFL coach Bill Belichick, was originally set to compete but backed out, prompting producers to sign Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui just two days before the announced lineup.

Show judge Derek Hough remarked that Hudson’s exit may have avoided complications. “It would’ve been a little messy, I’ll tell you that,” Hough noted, hinting at the potential drama her participation could have sparked.

The spotlight is on tonight as the cast takes the stage, and viewers are eager to see whether the dazzling performances can overshadow the backstage chaos.