Backstreet Boys Extend Las Vegas Residency into 2026 with New Shows

Las Vegas, NV — The Backstreet Boys have extended their “Into The Millennium” residency at the Las Vegas Sphere, adding new performances that will run through early 2026. The iconic pop group, consisting of Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson, is set to take the stage for additional shows in December 2025 and January 2026, due to overwhelming demand.

The group initially launched this residency on July 11, 2025, marking the first time a pop band performed at the high-tech venue. Since then, they have captivated audiences with a setlist featuring 25 songs per show, including all tracks from their 1999 “Millennium” album.

The upcoming performances will take place on December 26, 27, and 28, as well as December 30, and 31, 2025, followed by additional shows on January 2 and 3, 2026. Tickets for these new dates will go on sale on August 22, 2025.

The fans can expect spectacular visuals during the concerts, which include large-scale video effects and a unique immersive experience that blends music and technology. Previous performances have been described as electric, with one fan praising the experience, stating the effects were “incredible and, at times, intense.”

Brian Littrell recently shared, “We know we said we were done for this year, but that was before you guys sold out 21 nights at Sphere! So we worked hard to get more shows scheduled to make sure everyone who wants to see the show can come to Vegas.”

The band has also released a new single titled “Hey,” which was originally written for their 2019 album “DNA” but was omitted. Littrell noted that the release timing was perfect along with the residency announcement.

For fans eager to catch the Backstreet Boys live, tickets are available through various secondary marketplaces. Just like previous shows, prices and availability may fluctuate based on demand, so interested concertgoers are advised to act quickly.

With these new dates added, the Backstreet Boys’ residency will now total 35 shows, continuing the celebration of their storied career and iconic pop hits.