Backstreet Boys Extend Las Vegas Residency with New Year Shows

Las Vegas, Nevada — The Backstreet Boys are extending their popular residency at the Sphere, adding seven new shows during the holiday season, officials announced Wednesday morning.

The new performances for their “Into the Millennium” show are set for December 26, 27, 28, 30, and 31 of 2025, along with January 2 and 3, 2026. This extension comes after their initial run of shows this month sold out.

Tickets for the newly added shows will go on sale in a series of presales, starting with a Backstreet Boys Fan Club pre-sale on August 19 at 9 a.m. PT. An artist pre-sale will follow on August 20 at 9 a.m. PT, with general sales beginning August 22.

The Backstreet Boys, consisting of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson, kicked off their 21-show residency on July 11, 2025. By the end of these shows, they will have performed in front of approximately 350,000 fans, according to a press release.

The Sphere, which began hosting shows with U2 in September 2023, features cutting-edge technology for a fully immersive experience. The Backstreet Boys are the first pop group to headline at this iconic venue.

The “Into the Millennium” shows promise breathtaking visuals and fan-favorite songs, including hits from their renowned album, “Millennium.” The residency aims to provide audiences with an unforgettable entertainment experience.

Fans eager to join the celebration during New Year’s festivities can purchase tickets through various options, including the exclusive VIP and hotel packages offered by Vibee.

For more information about ticket sales and packages, visit backstreetboys.com.