Backstreet Boys Launch Into the Millennium at Las Vegas Sphere

Las Vegas, Nevada – The Backstreet Boys (BSB) made history as the first pop headliner at the Las Vegas Sphere, bringing a nostalgic experience to audiences during their Into the Millennium residency. The show, which began last month and concluded its first wave on Sunday, promises to transport fans back to the late-’90s era of boy bands.

Katie, a fan who attended the 21st performance over the weekend, shared her excitement on the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast. She described the concert as a fun journey back in time, emphasizing the venue’s impressive use of technology, including rumbling seats and a massive screen that showcased the group’s iconic choreography.

Attendees were not only treated to music but also to a nostalgic atmosphere reminiscent of MTV’s Total Request Live (TRL). Across the street at the Venetian Resort, guests can step into a recreated TRL set with cutouts of host Carson Daly and the Backstreet Boys. The Vibee space features exclusive merchandise and a fan mailbox, allowing fans to send messages directly to the group.

On the podcast, Katie and Keith also discussed current music trends, including Morgan Wallen‘s steady hold at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. They explored how Conan Gray and Billie Eilish entered the top 10, along with Taylor Swift‘s re-emergence with The Tortured Poets Department following her new album announcement. Additionally, they noted that four songs from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack are now in the top 10, a rarity in recent years.

The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is a comprehensive source for pop music enthusiasts, offering lively discussions on the latest chart news, statistics, and guest interviews. Fans can listen to the show on Billboard.com or their favorite podcast platform.