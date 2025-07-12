Backstreet Boys Set to Launch Las Vegas Residency at Sphere

Las Vegas, NV — The Backstreet Boys are back in Las Vegas, poised to launch their new residency, Into the Millennium, at the groundbreaking Sphere venue on July 11. This follows their successful Larger Than Life residency at Planet Hollywood from 2017 to 2019, which became the fastest-selling Vegas residency in history.

The boy band has been actively involved in discussions for another Las Vegas residency, considering venues like Planet Hollywood, Park MGM, and Caesars. However, manager Ron Laffitte revealed a unique opportunity for the group to become the first pop act to perform at the Sphere, which has mainly hosted rock stars and DJs. “We were like, ‘Oh, s–t. Here we go!’” AJ McLean recalled, marking the excitement of this new venture.

Just as the band releases Millennium 2.0, a deluxe reissue of their iconic Millennium album, the group aims to impress with a collaborative creative team. Led by choreographers Rich and Tone Talauega and director Baz Halpin, who has experience in producing vibrant Vegas shows, the production promises an extraordinary experience.

Already, the planning shows great promise for ticket sales, expanding from an initial nine shows to a total of 21. In a recent interview, McLean, Rich, and Tone hinted at the surprises fans may expect but remained tight-lipped regarding specifics.

Sphere, the world’s largest spherical structure, presents an innovative concert-going experience with a 16K resolution LED screen that wraps around the audience. Located behind The Venetian Resort, the venue encompasses seating for 17,600 and boasts exceptional sound quality. Interactive experiences and immersive visuals are set to provide fans with a uniquely engaging show.

The Sphere is equipped with advanced technology for delivering a fully immersive atmosphere, ensuring guests will enjoy spectacular visuals as they witness the band’s performance.

Concert-goers must purchase tickets for entry, with prices ranging significantly. Prior to attending, visitors can enjoy food and beverage options inside the venue, although outside items are not permitted.

The anticipation for the Backstreet Boys’ return marks a significant moment for both the group and Las Vegas, as they seek to reinvent what a residency can entail.