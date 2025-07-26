Bad Bunny Concert Series Welcomes Soccer Stars in Puerto Rico

San Juan, Puerto Rico – Bad Bunny continues to captivate audiences with his concert series “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí,” which began on July 11, 2025, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot. The series features 30 performances scheduled to run until September 14.

This past Sunday, the concert took a lively turn as international soccer stars Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi made surprise guest appearances. The two athletes contributed to the vibrant atmosphere at the event, which is often considered a home base for the Puerto Rican music icon.

Both Mbappé and Hakimi are recognized figures in the world of soccer. Currently, Mbappé plays as a forward in Spain’s La Liga and serves as a key player for the French national team. Meanwhile, Hakimi is a defender for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in France. Their appearance at the concert has reaffirmed their friendship despite being rivals on the field.

Videos shared on social media show Mbappé engaging the audience with a microphone as he enthusiastically proclaimed, “Acho, PeRRe e’ otra cosa,” demonstrating his excitement for the event.

The musical series has attracted several other notable celebrities from both sports and entertainment, including Wisin and Young Miko, who made special appearances in earlier performances. Each guest has contributed to a dynamic experience for concertgoers.

As the concert series progresses, Bad Bunny continues to surprise attendees with high-profile guests, solidifying his residency as one of the most significant musical events of the year in Puerto Rico.