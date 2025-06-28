Bad Bunny’s Concerts Spark Travel Plans to Puerto Rico This Summer

San Juan, Puerto Rico — Bad Bunny, the global superstar, is gearing up for a highly-anticipated concert residency this summer that has fans excitedly planning their trips. The 30-show series, titled “No Quiero Irme” (I Don’t Want to Leave Here), starts in July, exclusively for Puerto Rico residents, before opening up to fans from all over in August and September.

The concerts follow the release of Bad Bunny’s latest 17-track album, also named “Yo debí haber tomado más fotos” (I Should Have Taken More Photos). Concert-goers will find out why Bad Bunny emphasizes the importance of experiencing Puerto Rico beyond just the concert venue in San Juan.

“There’s so much more to explore while you’re here,” said Davelyn Tardi, director of Public Relations at Discover Puerto Rico. “You can enjoy the vibrant energy and nightlife of San Juan, take in the beauty and charm of Rincón, or relax on the stunning beaches of Culebra, especially Flamenco Beach, which is often ranked among the best in the world.”

Puerto Rico offers diverse attractions. Coastal Arecibo features picturesque beaches and natural caves, while Cabo Rojo is known for its sparkling waters and amazing reefs. Bad Bunny’s birthplace, Bayamón, is home to the oldest rum distillery in Puerto Rico, Hacienda Santa Ana, established in 1880.

“Ponce is also a must-visit,” Tardi added, highlighting its rich history, vibrant art scene, and deep-rooted music culture. Visitors can explore its historic architecture and experience the tireless rhythm of Puerto Rican music.”

Isabela is renowned for its laid-back beach vibe and excellent snorkeling, while Lajas is another great spot for bioluminescent bay tours. The mountains of Orocovis offer thrilling adventures, including the longest zipline in the Americas, “El Monstruo.”

Puerto Rico’s capital, San Juan, is famous for its historical significance and lively culture, making it necessary for travelers to visit Old San Juan before exploring the rest of the island’s offerings. From Vega Baja‘s eco-tourism sites to Vieques’ wild horses and ecological diversity, the island promises a wealth of experiences.

This summer, as Bad Bunny commands stages across Puerto Rico, fans will discover the beauty and culture that make this archipelago so unique.