Bad Bunny Joins Cast of Happy Gilmore Sequel

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known professionally as Bad Bunny, is set to appear in the upcoming sequel to the classic comedy ‘Happy Gilmore.’

The film is being directed by Kyle Newacheck, who previously worked with Adam Sandler in the Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’ The sequel will continue the story of the original 1996 film, which focused on a wannabe professional hockey player who uncovers his talent for golf.

Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald are also returning to reprise their roles as Virginia Venit and Shooter McGavin, characters from the original film. Specific plot details regarding the sequel remain undisclosed.

Production has recently commenced, with Sandler and Tim Herlihy contributing to the screenplay. The film’s producers include Sandler, Jack Giarraputo, and Robert Simonds, while the original film’s director, Dennis Dugan, will serve as an executive producer.

Bad Bunny’s recent acting credits include roles in films such as ‘Bullet Train‘ alongside Brad Pitt and ‘Cassandro’ featuring Gael García Bernal. He is also slated to star in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming crime thriller ‘Caught Stealing.’

The Grammy Award-winning artist has expressed a growing interest in acting, stating that he is investing more of himself in this field.