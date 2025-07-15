Bad Bunny Kicks Off Historic Residency in Puerto Rico

San Juan, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny launched his much-anticipated residency, “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” (I Don’t Want to Leave Here), at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, also known as El Choli, on July 11. This unprecedented series of 30 shows marks him as the first artist to headline such a large residency at the iconic venue, hosting a capacity crowd of 18,000.

During the opening night, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, electrified a sold-out audience with a three-hour performance that blended reggaeton, Latin trap, and traditional Puerto Rican folk music. The show included heartfelt moments honoring Puerto Rican culture, enhancing the experience with a strong sense of identity and pride.

Before the concert kicked off, attendees saw a giant screen displaying facts about Puerto Rican history and culture, setting a celebratory tone. Messages showcased the island’s unique attributes, like its status as an archipelago and its rich musical traditions of bomba and plena.

The residency’s opening featured his new single, “Alambre Púa,” which Bad Bunny performed as the opening song. The nearly three-minute music video for “Alambre Púa” was also released on July 14, showcasing stunning visuals inspired by Puerto Rico’s landscapes and cultural heritage.

“You tied my heart with barbed wire,” he sings in his new track, reflecting vulnerability intertwined with charm. The song, produced by Tainy and Luis Ahmed Irizarry, captures Bad Bunny’s deep connection to his roots.

Jorge L. Pérez, the general manager of the Coliseo, emphasized the significance of the residency, stating, “This will position Puerto Rico as a premier entertainment destination.” The first three weeks of the series are exclusively available to local residents, before opening to international visitors.

Bad Bunny’s imaginative stage design and powerful cultural messages promise to create lasting memories as the residency unfolds throughout July and into September.