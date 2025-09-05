S.S. Badger Cancellations Announced Due to Gale-Force Winds

LUDINGTON, Mich. — The S.S. Badger will not operate on Friday due to a severe marine weather forecast, Lake Michigan Carferry (LMC) announced.

The company canceled the September 6, 9 a.m. crossing from Ludington, Michigan, to Manitowoc, Wisconsin, along with the return 2 p.m. trip from Manitowoc to Ludington.

Expectations for Lake Michigan include gale-force winds that could create waves reaching between 12 to 16 feet, with some waves possibly surging to 21 feet.

LMC expressed empathy for travelers affected by the cancellations, saying in a statement, “LMC understands the disappointment and inconvenience this decision causes and apologizes for the impact it has on travel plans.” They emphasized a commitment to providing an exceptional travel experience, but in this case, safety takes priority.

The customer service team is available to assist travelers seeking alternatives. Individuals who purchased tickets can opt for a full refund or reschedule their journey.

Provided that weather conditions improve, the S.S. Badger is expected to resume operations on Saturday, September 7.

For assistance, travelers may contact the LMC customer support team at 1-800-841-4243 or via email at [email protected].