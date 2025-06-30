Badosa Faces Injury Ahead of Wimbledon Clash with Boulter

Berlín, Alemania – Paula Badosa‘s participation in the WTA grass tournament in Berlin came to an abrupt end when she smashed her racket four times against the ground out of frustration. The Spanish player is struggling with a chronic injury to her L4 vertebra, which has disrupted her training schedule just as she was finding her rhythm.

After reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open, Badosa missed the clay court season and could only participate in a small event in Strasbourg before facing the demanding conditions of Roland Garros. Though she showed promise, her lack of match fitness led to her defeat against Australia’s Daria Kasatkina.

In Berlin, Badosa secured two victories but had to withdraw after the first set of her match against China’s Xinyu Wang. She is now eager to compete at Wimbledon, scheduled to play against Britain’s Katie Boulter. The match, slated for the second round on Monday after Carlos Alcaraz faces Fabio Fognini, is highly anticipated.

Badosa provided an update on her injury, revealing, “I have a small tear in my psoas, which has limited my training. I hope to see how I perform in competition under the stress of a tournament.” She noted improvements in her physical condition compared to her performance in Paris, despite her recent setback.

Her primary goal at Wimbledon is to reach the round of 16. “I feel comfortable on grass, and my game adapts well to it,” Badosa stated. She has also been training at the All England Club with fellow player Ons Jabeur, who is recovering from her own shoulder issues.