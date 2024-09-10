Bafana Bafana Aims for Victory Against South Sudan in Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Bafana Bafana, the South African national football team, is set to compete against South Sudan in a crucial match within Group K of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, and South Africa is eager to secure a win to maintain its competitive standing in the group.

Currently, Uganda leads the group with four points, followed closely by Congo with three points. Bafana Bafana, who were semi-finalists in the previous Afcon tournament, understands the importance of this matchup in order to keep pace with group leaders.

South Sudan, on the other hand, faces pressure after a disappointing start in the qualifiers, having lost their opening game to Congo. They will look to turn their fortunes around by striving for goals and securing points against South Africa.

Both teams have conducted warm-up sessions ahead of the match, with South Africa bringing a strong lineup, including striker Foster, who has already scored in the qualifiers. The anticipation among fans and players alike is palpable as both teams prepare for a high-stakes encounter.

This will mark the first meeting between South Africa and South Sudan on the international football stage, heightening the excitement of the occasion. The match promises to be an intense battle as both sides aim for maximum points.

The match is set to commence at 09:00 hrs (USA time), with viewing options available through Sky Sports and streaming on Blue to Go. Fans are encouraged to stay updated through various platforms covering the event.

Group K features a competitive landscape with strong teams including Uganda, Congo, South Africa, and South Sudan, all vying for a place in the prestigious tournament.