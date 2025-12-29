Sports
Bafana Bafana Face Crucial Match Against Zimbabwe in AFCON
Marrakesh, Morocco — South Africa’s Bafana Bafana will clash with Zimbabwe on Monday, December 29, 2025, in a critical Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group stage match. With just three points in the tournament, South Africa currently holds second place but needs at least a draw to guarantee progression to the knockout rounds.
Heading into this match, South Africa requires a top-two finish or to be among the four best third-placed teams from the six groups to advance. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, sits at the bottom of Group B, having collected only one point from two matches. A win is their only chance to keep their AFCON hopes alive.
South Africa’s last match was a tight contest against Egypt, where they lost 1-0 due to a controversial penalty award. They have a favorable record against Zimbabwe, having won three and drawn two of their last five matches. However, the stakes are much higher in this encounter.
Bafana Bafana can confirm their place in the knockout stage with a draw, but a loss could see them eliminated, depending on the outcome of the Angola vs. Egypt match happening simultaneously. South Africa notably defeated Angola 2-1 in their tournament opener.
Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 18:00 CAT (17:00 Moroccan time, 16:00 GMT) at the Stade de Marrakesh. Fans can watch the action on SuperSport and SABC 2 in South Africa, while viewers in the UK can tune in via Channel 4.
Key players missing for South Africa include midfielder Sekhukhune United’s injured player, adding to the pressure on the remaining squad members to step up. Zimbabwe, a team known for its resilience, will rely on urgency to exploit any opportunities against the Bafana Bafana.
As South Africa prepares for this decisive match, head coach Hugo Broos emphasizes the importance of teamwork and focus. “We need to play smart, not just hard,” Broos said. “This match is everything for us.”
