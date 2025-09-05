Bafana Bafana Faces Lesotho in Key Qualifier This Friday

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa – Bafana Bafana will take on Lesotho at Toyota Stadium on Friday, September 5, in a crucial World Cup qualifying match. Despite being technically an away game, this match will be held on home turf due to Lesotho’s lack of suitable stadiums for international play.

Lesotho gained independence in 1966 and is sandwiched within South Africa, bordering three provinces: Eastern Cape, KwaZulu Natal, and Free State. Due to inadequate facilities, Lesotho has been hosting home matches in South Africa.

In their previous encounter at Peter Mokaba Stadium, South Africa clinched a 2-0 victory, with goals from Relebohile Mofokeng and another player. However, that game was marred by controversy as South Africa fielded an ineligible player, resulting in the match being contested. Currently, Bafana Bafana leads their World Cup Qualifying Group C with a five-point margin, a lead that could dwindle if they fail to secure a win on Friday.

“Every win is critical at this stage,” said head coach Hugo Broos. “We need to maintain our lead and qualify for the World Cup.”

Concerns about the pitch at Toyota Stadium have been addressed, and it has been confirmed suitable for the match. This game is part of four remaining fixtures for Bafana Bafana as they chase qualification.

Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 CAT (16:00 GMT, 12:00 ET). Fans can watch the match on SuperSport and SABC 2.

Unfortunately, attacking midfielder Patrick ‘Tito’ Maswanganyi withdrew from the squad due to an injury suffered in a recent match against his club. He has been replaced by his teammate in a tactical switch. Another player, Ime Okon, who joined Hannover 96, is also out injured.

The expected lineup for Bafana Bafana includes key players such as goalkeeper Luke le Roux and midfielder Teboho Mokoena. Lesotho’s team will be led by goalkeeper Fusi Matlabe and include players like Tšepo Toloane and Katleho Makateng, who will aim to put pressure on the South African defense.

As Bafana prepares for this vital fixture, Coach Broos reflected on the importance of the match. “We will treat this just like any other game, with the utmost seriousness. The stakes are too high,” he said.