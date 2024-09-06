Connect with us

Sports

Bafana Bafana Set to Host Uganda in Afcon Qualifiers

Published

2 days ago

on

South Africa Football Stadium Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana, South Africa‘s national football team, is preparing to host Uganda in the first round of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers. The match is scheduled to take place at Orlando Stadium, which is expected to be filled with fans eager to support their team.

The South African team aims to take control of Group K in the qualifiers. Having previously secured a bronze medal in the last continental competition, they are focused on making a strong comeback to the Afcon finals.

Uganda, often referred to as the Cranes, last participated in the Afcon finals in 2019. The team is determined to turn their fortunes around in this qualifying campaign and secure a place in the prestigious tournament.

In a notable development, Themba Zwane, a prominent playmaker for the Mamelodi Sundowns, has been appointed as the captain of Bafana Bafana for these crucial matches against Uganda and South Sudan. This leadership change comes as both teams aim to start their journey towards the 2025 Afcon in a positive manner.

Rachel Adams

