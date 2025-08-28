Bahia and Fluminense Clash in Copa do Brasil Quarterfinals Tonight

Salvador, Brazil — Bahia and Fluminense will meet tonight at 7:30 p.m. local time at Arena Fonte Nova for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals. This match will be broadcast live on Premiere and Sportv.

Bahia enters this match on a wave of momentum, having not lost in their last nine matches in the Campeonato Brasileiro, which is their longest unbeaten run in this format. Head coach Rogério Ceni has praised his team’s consistency and quick counter-attacks, bolstered by strong performances from players like Éverton Ribeiro and Willian José. The Bahian club advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Retrô and Paysandu.

Fluminense, on the other hand, is looking to bounce back after a disappointing 4-2 loss to Bragantino in their last Brazilian league match. Coach Renato Gaúcho has emphasized the need for his players to concentrate better following the early goals they conceded in the last game.

Tonight’s match will see the return of several key players for Fluminense, including veteran defender Thiago Silva. With no injuries or suspensions, the coach plans to deploy a full-strength team to face Bahia.

Probable lineups for the match are: Bahia’s Ronaldo in goal, with defenders Santi Arias, David Duarte, Ramos Mingo, and Luciano Juba. In midfield, Nicolás Acevedo, Jean Lucas, and Éverton Ribeiro will support forwards Kayky, Erick Pulga, and Willian José. Fluminense will likely field Fábio as goalkeeper, with a defense comprising Samuel Xavier, Thiago Silva, Freytes, and Renê. The midfield will include Martinelli, Hércules, and Nonato, while the forward line consists of Canobbio, Serna, and Everaldo.

The return leg will be played on September 10 at Maracanã Stadium, where the winner will advance to the semifinals and earn a cash prize of R$ 9,922,500 from the CBF.