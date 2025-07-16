Business
Bahrain and US Sign $17 Billion Agreements to Boost Economic Ties
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Bahraini and U.S. companies have signed several agreements totaling approximately $17 billion to strengthen economic ties and enhance cooperation across key sectors, Bahrain‘s state news agency BNA reported on Wednesday.
The agreements cover various sectors, including aviation, technology, industry, and investment. Notably, Cisco Systems will provide digital solutions for Bahrain’s government telecommunications infrastructure.
In addition, plans were announced for an 800-kilometer (497-mile) multi-fiber submarine cable to connect Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq to global networks, according to BNA.
Bahraini financial institutions and private-sector firms are also set to invest $10.7 billion in the United States. Furthermore, Mumtalakat, Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, signed deals worth $2 billion with several U.S. companies to invest in downstream aluminum projects with an emphasis on job creation.
The signing ceremony took place during the visit of Bahraini Prime Minister and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to Washington late Tuesday. He highlighted that enhancing cooperation with the U.S. could create new economic opportunities through investment and collaboration.
This year, Bahrain and the U.S. signed a significant security and economic agreement, reaffirming Bahrain’s role as a host for the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet and the headquarters of the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command.
Recent Posts
- San Diego Comic-Con 2025: Major Announcements and Celebrity Appearances
- Toronto FC Prepares for Symbolic Match Against San Diego FC
- Von Miller Signs with Washington Commanders to Boost Pass Rush
- Manny Pacquiao Prepares for Comeback Bout Against Barrios in Las Vegas
- MLS and LIGA MX Announce Rosters for 2025 All-Star Skills Challenge
- Portland Timbers Host Real Salt Lake for 10th Anniversary Celebration
- Warren Warns of Economic Risks Amid Trump’s Policies
- Los Angeles Galaxy Seek Revenge Against Austin FC in Upcoming Match
- Pilot Error Suspected in Air India Crash That Killed 260
- New Tax Legislation May Benefit Seniors, Impact Social Security Recipients
- Wake Forest Alum Erin Regan Wins Pat Tillman Award at ESPYS
- Noah Wyle Receives Emmy Nomination for ‘The Pitt’ 26 Years After ‘ER’
- Brad Guzan Returns as Atlanta United Hosts Chicago Fire
- MLS Young Players Shine in Thrilling Matchday 24 Over the Weekend
- Seattle Sounders Face Colorado Rapids in Crucial Match Tonight
- Alex Morgan Shines in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition
- Gabby Thomas Stuns at 2025 ESPY Awards in LA
- Auburn’s Malcolm Simmons Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges
- USA Soccer Team Attempts to Lure Ralph Orquín Amid MLS Interests
- Russell Wilson Finds New Hope With New York Giants