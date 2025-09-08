Bailey Zimmerman Celebrates #1 Hit with Luke Combs

Nashville, TN — Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs have reached the top of the Mediabase chart with their hit song, ‘Backup Plan.’ Zimmerman expressed his disbelief over the achievement, reflecting on his journey in the music industry.

Sharing a selfie taken with Combs at the Concert for Carolina benefit last October, Zimmerman wrote on social media, ‘Never in a million years did I think just 10 months later we would have the number 1 song on country radio together.’ This milestone is particularly meaningful for Zimmerman, who has previously topped the chart with tracks like ‘Where It Ends,’ ‘Fall in Love,’ and ‘Rock and a Hard Place.’

Zimmerman shared his admiration for Combs, stating, ‘Luke, it’s truly a dream come true to be able to say I have a number one song with you, man. I’ve looked up to you and your music for so long!’ He expressed gratitude for Combs’ belief in their collaboration and his friendship.

‘Backup Plan’ is featured on Zimmerman’s sophomore album, ‘Different Night Same Rodeo,’ which was released in August. The success of the song marks a significant moment in Zimmerman’s career.