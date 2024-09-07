Bajrang Punia Appointed Working Chairman of Congress Farmers Wing

New Delhi: Olympic bronze-medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia has been appointed as the working chairman of the Congress party’s farmers wing, the All India Kisan Congress. This decision was announced by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, stating that the appointment has been approved by the Congress President.

The announcement comes just ahead of the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections scheduled for October 5. Bajrang Punia’s induction into the party follows a meeting he had with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

Despite speculation regarding his candidacy in the elections, it has been confirmed that Bajrang Punia will not contest any seat in the Haryana Assembly polls. However, sources indicate that he may be appointed as the co-chairman of the campaign committee for the Haryana Congress.

Alongside Bajrang Punia, wrestler Vinesh Phogat has also joined the Congress party, potentially positioning her as a candidate in the upcoming elections. The Congress party aims to leverage the popularity of these athletes to appeal to voters, particularly the Jat community.

Sakshi Malik, another prominent wrestler, stated that she would not join political campaigns, emphasizing her focus on advocating for women’s rights in wrestling. She expressed her intention to continue her fight against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the individual she holds accountable for alleged misconduct.

The recent developments in the Congress party come as the political atmosphere in Haryana heats up, with the party hoping to capitalize on anti-incumbency sentiments among voters.