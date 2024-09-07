Politics
Bajrang Punia Appointed Working Chairman of Congress Farmers Wing
New Delhi: Olympic bronze-medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia has been appointed as the working chairman of the Congress party’s farmers wing, the All India Kisan Congress. This decision was announced by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, stating that the appointment has been approved by the Congress President.
The announcement comes just ahead of the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections scheduled for October 5. Bajrang Punia’s induction into the party follows a meeting he had with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.
Despite speculation regarding his candidacy in the elections, it has been confirmed that Bajrang Punia will not contest any seat in the Haryana Assembly polls. However, sources indicate that he may be appointed as the co-chairman of the campaign committee for the Haryana Congress.
Alongside Bajrang Punia, wrestler Vinesh Phogat has also joined the Congress party, potentially positioning her as a candidate in the upcoming elections. The Congress party aims to leverage the popularity of these athletes to appeal to voters, particularly the Jat community.
Sakshi Malik, another prominent wrestler, stated that she would not join political campaigns, emphasizing her focus on advocating for women’s rights in wrestling. She expressed her intention to continue her fight against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the individual she holds accountable for alleged misconduct.
The recent developments in the Congress party come as the political atmosphere in Haryana heats up, with the party hoping to capitalize on anti-incumbency sentiments among voters.
Recent Posts
- Springboks Triumph Over All Blacks in the Freedom Cup
- Jomo Sono Advocates for the Protection of Young Talent Relebohile Mofokeng
- The Weeknd Teases New Album at Exclusive São Paulo Concert
- Canadian Athletes Shine at the Paralympic Games in Paris
- Vancouver Whitecaps Aim for Playoff Success Amidst Competitive Season
- Perth Zoo Offers Free Entry for West Australian Families
- Knights Face Dolphins in Crucial Season Finale
- USC Football Aims for Continued Success Against Utah State
- Iowa State Claims Victory in Thrilling Cy-Hawk Showdown
- Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Game Day Information
- General Asim Munir Acknowledges Pakistani Army’s Role in Kargil War
- URM Extends Partnership with Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
- Super Typhoon Yagi Strikes Vietnam After Devastating Philippines and China
- Edmonton Elks Defeat Calgary Stampeders in Labour Day Rematch
- Mitch Robinson Faces Entry Trouble at Brisbane Lions Dressing Rooms
- England Secures 2-0 Victory Against Republic of Ireland in Nations League
- Sooners Scheduled to Face Houston in First Big 12 Opponent Since Joining SEC
- Reese’s Remarkable Rookie Season Ends Due to Injury
- Malappuram FC Triumphs in Inaugural Match of Super League Kerala
- LSU Football Team Prepares for Home Opener Against Nicholls State