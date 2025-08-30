Baker Benji’s Takes Center Stage at Ohio Renaissance Festival

Waynesville, Ohio – Benjamin Stuckey, owner of Baker Benji’s in Dayton, began his journey with the Ohio Renaissance Festival in 2016 when he joined the street cast team. He donned costumes and entertained visitors with accents and humorous antics.

This year marks Stuckey’s fourth season as a vendor at the festival, where he sells baked goods through a dessert window at New World Knoll, located at the top of the hill between the beer area and baked potatoes.

Stuckey first visited the festival while in high school, intending to meet a coworker, but ended up waiting for an hour. During that time, a street cast member kept him entertained and encouraged him to audition for the next season. Despite having just started a new job, he secured a season pass for his birthday.

“I was there every Sunday and some Saturdays, in full garb and accent,” he said. Stuckey spent four years in the cast before the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the festival.

“It’s a family community out there, and they accepted me instantly,” he said. His role as the “official baker” began with baking and decorating cakes for weddings at the festival, eventually leading to him becoming the cookie vendor during the inaugural Yuletide Village.

This year, festivalgoers can expect a range of treats including brownies, cake parfaits, cookies, and pastries, with options for gluten-free and vegan diets. Each week, limited edition baked goods will reflect the festival’s theme, such as cosmic brownies for Time Travelers Weekend and red velvet brownies for Romance Weekend.

On opening weekend, customers can enjoy a lemon blueberry turnover and cookies and cream brownie among other offerings. As fall approaches, items like pumpkin spice cookie sandwiches will be available.

“All treats at the festival are larger in size, and that reflects in the price,” Stuckey explained, noting that they can get 48 regular brownies out of a full sheet tray, but only 35 for the festival.

Stuckey and his team prepare for busy festival weekends by starting to bake cakes on Mondays. “Of the 49 slots that can have a wedding, 80% need a wedding cake,” he shared. He currently has about 35 cakes booked for the festival weekends.

After baking, cakes are frozen to lock in moisture, then decorated before they are transported to the festival in a U-Haul on Fridays. The team prepares around 750 items for a festival weekend, ensuring they are adequately staffed for high demand.

Baker Benji’s also operates a storefront at 700 Troy St. in Old North Dayton, producing at least 50 dozen treats each day. Stuckey has seen a 30% increase in sales compared to last summer and anticipates even more growth as fall approaches.

“The community and support is what I love and why I do it,” said Stuckey, who hopes to expand his presence at the festival in the future. “I wish to continue. I wish to grow,” he said, envisioning a freestanding building at the festival someday.

For visitors to Baker Benji’s at the festival, the bakery accepts both cash and card. Stuckey recommends arriving early to avoid missing out on popular items.

The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends from Aug. 30 through Oct. 26 at 10542 E. OH 73, Waynesville.