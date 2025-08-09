Baker Mayfield Focuses on Speed Ahead of Preseason Opener

TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield is making speed a priority as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear up for their preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans on August 9. Mayfield shared insights into his approach during practice on SiriusXM NFL Radio, emphasizing the need to deliver quick passes to playmakers.

“Eliminating quickly and how quickly can I get it into the playmakers’ hands, that’s what I’m trying to do,” Mayfield said. He noted the Buccaneers have a strong offensive line and skill group that can support both quick plays and longer shots downfield.

Despite his fast average time to throw last season of 2.70 seconds — the fifth-fastest among starters — Mayfield expressed the need to reduce interceptions, which have been a weakness in his game. He said, “Dish that rock has worked very well for me in Tampa.”

Coach Todd Bowles indicated that while the starters might not play, this game presents an opportunity for rookies like Emeka Egbuka and Jacob Parrish to showcase their skills. Mayfield’s performance will be closely monitored as he leads the team with a new look under offensive playcaller Josh Grizzard.

As the Buccaneers take the field, fans are eager to see how the offensive strategies unfold, especially in light of potential adjustments while waiting for left tackle Tristan Wirfs to return to the lineup. Mayfield will look to maintain offensive momentum while minimizing errors to ensure success in the upcoming season.