Baker Mayfield Leads Buccaneers to Victory Over Commanders

Baker Mayfield showcased an impressive performance as he threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a convincing 37-20 victory against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

This game marked the debut of Jayden Daniels, the second overall pick in the most recent draft. Daniels demonstrated his ability to run the ball effectively, scoring two rushing touchdowns, as the Commanders look to embark on a new era under the leadership of the Heisman Trophy winner.

Daniels became one of only two rookies, alongside Robert Griffin III in 2012, to start the opening game of the season at quarterback for the Washington franchise since 1967.

On the other hand, Mayfield has revitalized his career after a successful stint with the Buccaneers last year and was rewarded during the offseason with a three-year contract worth 100 million USD.

He acknowledged his support from the organization by completing 24 of his 30 passes, which included touchdown connections with Mike Evans for 1-yard and 17-yard scores, without throwing an interception.

Chris Godwin also contributed by scoring a touchdown on a 4-yard pass, while rookie Jalen McMillan crossed the goal line on a 32-yard touchdown reception in the second half.

In contrast, Daniels scored both of his rushing touchdowns from one yard out in the second half, with his final touchdown coming with less than two minutes remaining in the game. He finished the matchup with 88 rushing yards and 17 completions out of 24 passes for 184 yards, without any interceptions, despite being sacked twice.

Notably, Quebec native Benjamin St-Juste, who plays cornerback for the Commanders, recorded five tackles during the loss.