Bali Issues Warning as Rabies Cases Spike Among Tourists

Bali, Indonesia – Authorities have launched mass vaccination efforts in response to a spike in rabies cases affecting tourists in popular areas of the island, particularly South Kuta and Mengwi District.

These areas have been declared red zones after several bites were linked to animals testing positive for rabies. Popular resort locations such as Tanjung Benoa, Nusa Dua, and Jimbaran Bay are included in these warnings. The Mengwi District, which features beaches like Pererenan and Seseh, is also affected.

Anak Agung Istri Brahmi Witari, the acting head of animal health, reported, “The case is at least one or two dogs, no more than five,” indicating the difficulties caused by the terrain, which has many bushes that serve as nesting areas for wild dogs.

In response to the outbreak, authorities are undertaking immediate vaccination efforts, akin to standard protocols during rabies outbreaks. Animal welfare groups are also stepping in to sterilize and vaccinate stray dogs in tourist zones, with actions noted at the Nusa Dua resort and at the Bali State Polytechnic Campus in Jimbaran, where stray dogs were vaccinated directly.

Witari stressed the importance of vaccination, stating, “If the vaccination coverage is below 70 percent, we will go down again with further vaccination and emergency vaccination.”

On Tuesday, Sunrise reporter Georgie Chumbley highlighted the urgency of the situation, noting, “Some really popular tourist hotspots are being affected, particularly in South Kuta, areas such as Nusa Dua as well as Jimbaran Bay plus in Mengwi province.”

According to records, the rise in infected dogs and dog bites is alarming. Chumbley pointed out, “It’s something we’re not familiar with in Australia, but it’s a huge problem in Bali.”

From January to March of this year alone, there have been 13,000 rabies cases reported, resulting in 25 fatalities from dog bites by infected animals, marking a serious threat for travelers.