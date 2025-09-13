Sports
Ball State Football Launches Weekly Docuseries for 2025 Season
MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State Football has teamed up with Ball State Sports Link to produce a weekly documentary series that will follow the team during the 2025 season. The project aims to highlight the stories of the players beyond the field.
Production kicked off on July 29, and the documentary, titled “TOGETHER,” will span 12 episodes. Jude Kieffer, a sophomore executive producer, alongside Jordan Klimes, a Sports Link alum and current program graduate assistant, is directing the series.
Head coach Mike Uremovich expressed the importance of showcasing the players’ personal stories. “It’s important to me because I like to get our players’ stories out there,” Uremovich said. “There’s more to these guys than just the jersey that runs out there on Saturday.”
The first episode aired on August 28, just two days before Ball State opened its season against Purdue University. Future episodes of the docuseries will be released weekly on Thursdays, coinciding with the game week schedule. Fans can view the episodes on BallStateSports.com and the official YouTube channels of Ball State and Sports Link.
This initiative highlights Ball State’s reputation for excellence in sports media production, making it a noteworthy addition to the university’s athletic offerings.
