Ball State and Purdue Face Off in Indiana College Football Showdown

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Ball State Cardinals will clash with the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, August 30, marking the kickoff of the 2025 college football season. The game starts at 12 p.m. ET at Ross-Ade Stadium.

This matchup is crucial for both teams, as they struggled in their previous seasons. Purdue finished 2024 with a disappointing record of 1-11, including an 0-9 run in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Ball State ended its year with a 3-9 record and a near-bottom position in the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

New Ball State head coach Mike Uremovich faces a challenging task, as the Cardinals aim to improve their standing in the MAC, which saw a shift with UMass rejoining the conference this year. Uremovich will need to address numerous gaps left from the previous season.

Purdue’s new head coach, Barry Odom, hopes to revive the Boilermakers after a tough year. Although his hiring represents a positive change, the team still has considerable hurdles to overcome.

This game is expected to be a thrilling start to the season, and fans are eager to see how both teams perform. Viewers can watch the game live on the Big Ten Network.