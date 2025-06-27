Baltimore Opens New Aquatic Center Amid Summer Heat

BALTIMORE, Maryland — Baltimore City officials celebrated the grand opening of the Coldstream Aquatic Center on June 26, 2025. This event marks the third neighborhood pool to open this summer, joining the recently opened Walter P. Carter and Towanda Aquatic Centers.

Mayor Brandon Scott led the ceremony, highlighting the city’s commitment to health and community revitalization. “There’s nothing like the feeling of jumping into a brand-new pool on a hot day—and I’ve had the chance to do that twice this week,” said Scott. He emphasized the importance of providing access to quality and safe recreational spaces, funded in part by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars.

The new aquatic centers represent a total investment exceeding $20 million, with $15 million specifically for the Coldstream and Towanda centers and $5.4 million allocated for the Walter P. Carter center. These facilities feature modern amenities such as lap pools, wading areas, and lounge chairs, designed to enhance both recreational fun and relaxation.

Senator Chris Van Hollen expressed support for the project, stating that community pools foster neighborly connections and promote health and wellness. He noted that the new centers will provide safe spaces for families to enjoy throughout the summer.

With the addition of the Coldstream, Towanda, and Walter P. Carter pools, Baltimore residents have access to 17 public pools citywide, all at no cost. Future plans include the Greater Model Aquatic Center in West Baltimore, which is under construction and expected to open in summer 2026.

Reginald Moore, Director of Baltimore City Recreation & Parks, stressed the long-term benefits of these facilities. “As soon as we cut the ribbon, we’ve seen families cooling off from the heat and enjoying themselves. Investments like this build strength and community that benefit our young people for generations to come,” Moore said.