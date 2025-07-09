Sports
Baltimore Orioles Eye Trade for Cedric Mullins Ahead of Deadline
Baltimore, Maryland — The Baltimore Orioles are facing a challenging season as they struggle to compete in the American League. With the trade deadline approaching, the team is reconsidering its strategy, shifting from potential buyers to likely sellers.
One player attracting trade interest is outfielder Cedric Mullins. With a limited supply of quality outfielders available, Mullins could prove to be a valuable asset for the Orioles if traded. Jim Bowden of The Athletic has highlighted Mullins as a possible piece in discussions, hinting at the Philadelphia Phillies as a likely destination.
Mullins, 30, is nearing free agency. Despite having a disappointing season with a .214 batting average and a 99 OPS+, his statistics include 12 home runs and eight stolen bases. His reputation as an outstanding defensive center fielder adds to his appeal in the trade market.
The potential trade could involve sending both Mullins and closer Felix Bautista to the Phillies. Bowden speculated this deal could benefit Philadelphia, particularly as their current closer, Jose Alvarado, is suspended for half the season. Adding Mullins to their lineup would provide a solid boost as they aim for postseason success.
For the Orioles, the success of this trade hinges on the quality of prospects they receive in return. If Baltimore could secure top prospects like Mick Abel and additional high-value players, it might make the trade worthwhile for their rebuilding strategy.
Recent Posts
- Flash Flood Warnings Issued in Massachusetts and Rhode Island Ahead of Severe Storms
- Baltimore Orioles Eye Trade for Cedric Mullins Ahead of Deadline
- Willem Dafoe’s Youth Goes Viral, Fans React Amazed
- Padres’ Luis Arraez Remains Key Player as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Miller Lands on Injured List with Elbow Sprain
- Long Beach Plans Internet Outage for Infrastructure Upgrade This Weekend
- Europe’s LEC Stumbles at MSI, Ending Winless Streak
- Lakers Dominate Heat 103-83 in Summer League Opener
- Spurs Sit Rookie Carter Bryant Against Warriors in Summer League
- Rapper 4xtra Loses Fingers in Fourth of July Fireworks Accident
- Anthony Anderson Launches Successful BBQ Brand with Cedric the Entertainer
- Angel Martinez Hits Grand Slam, Guardians Win 10-6 Over Astros
- Flash Flood Warning in Effect for Central Cook County
- Braves Commit to Keeping Acuña Despite Trade Speculations
- NBA Summer League Begins with High Expectations for No. 1 Draft Pick
- Darius Bazley Shines in Summer League for Lakers Amid Roster Questions
- Jaden Smith’s Bold Shoe Choices Shine at Met Gala and Beyond
- Jameer Nelson Jr. Shines in Summer League for Spurs
- MLB Midseason Report: Injuries, Teams to Watch Before Trade Deadline
- Twins Crush Cubs 8-1 in One-Sided Matchup