Baltimore Orioles Eye Trade for Cedric Mullins Ahead of Deadline

Baltimore, Maryland — The Baltimore Orioles are facing a challenging season as they struggle to compete in the American League. With the trade deadline approaching, the team is reconsidering its strategy, shifting from potential buyers to likely sellers.

One player attracting trade interest is outfielder Cedric Mullins. With a limited supply of quality outfielders available, Mullins could prove to be a valuable asset for the Orioles if traded. Jim Bowden of The Athletic has highlighted Mullins as a possible piece in discussions, hinting at the Philadelphia Phillies as a likely destination.

Mullins, 30, is nearing free agency. Despite having a disappointing season with a .214 batting average and a 99 OPS+, his statistics include 12 home runs and eight stolen bases. His reputation as an outstanding defensive center fielder adds to his appeal in the trade market.

The potential trade could involve sending both Mullins and closer Felix Bautista to the Phillies. Bowden speculated this deal could benefit Philadelphia, particularly as their current closer, Jose Alvarado, is suspended for half the season. Adding Mullins to their lineup would provide a solid boost as they aim for postseason success.

For the Orioles, the success of this trade hinges on the quality of prospects they receive in return. If Baltimore could secure top prospects like Mick Abel and additional high-value players, it might make the trade worthwhile for their rebuilding strategy.